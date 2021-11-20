Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to release on THIS date, clashes with Yash starrer 'KGF 2'

The much-awaited Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has announced its new release date as April 14, 2022. Initially slated to release on Christmas 2021, the film was first pushed back to Valentine's Day 2022, February 14, and will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022, April 14. Aamir Khan Productions released the new poster of the film on its social media accounts along with the new release date.

It is set to clash with 'KGF 2', the sequel to the all-time highest-grossing grossing film in the Kannada film industry - KGF 1. The action-drama film, headlined by the popular actor Yash, had booked April 14, 2022, as its release date in August this year. The sequel has added Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to its cast following the huge success of the first film released in 2018.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official adaptation of Oscar-winning 'Forrest Gump' that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. As Forrest Gump intertwined the lead character's life journey with the important historical events from the 20th century-United States, its Hindi adaptation will trace Laal Singh Chaddha's journey coinciding with the significant events in Indian history. The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan, who earlier directed Aamir Khan in 'Secret Superstar' (2017), and is jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

The 2022 film will see Aamir and Kareena back together on screen after a decade. The two actors last appeared in the mystery thriller 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within'. Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster '3 Idiots' also featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan paired opposite each other.