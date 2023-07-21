Headlines

Bollywood

‘Dynamic, handsome and competent’ — Producer Prerna Arora plans biopic on PM Narendra Modi: Deets inside

Prerna Arora wishes to make a biopic on PM Narendra Modi as she feels he is the most ‘dynamic, handsome and competent’ man in India and she cannot think of a bigger hero than him.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pari fame producer Prerna Arora recently spilled the beans on her next project. The financer revealed that she is gearing up to make a biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, this is not the first time that a movie is being planned on the life of PM Modi. Prior to this, filmmaker Omung Kumar made a biopic titled PM Narendra Modi with Vivek Oberoi as the protagonist. The project, however, failed to impress the audience and critics. While Prerna Arora claimed that she has not seen that film, she added that she will try her best to do complete justice to PM Modi’s stature.

Speaking to Zoom TV Digital, the producer claimed that she wishes to make a movie based on PM Narendra Modi as she feels he is the most “dynamic, handsome and competent” man in India and she cannot think of a bigger hero than him.

Who will play Narendra Modi in Prerna Arora's biopic?

When asked about who will play the Prime Minister on the big screen, Prerna Arora revealed that she wants to cast Amitabh Bachchan for the role. According to the producer, there would be no better actor to match his stature. She further added that the venture will try to depict several aspects of Narendra Modi's life ever since he become the Prime Minister of India such as foreign policy, economic development, the Covid-19 pandemic, and vaccine distribution.

