Arjun Rampal becomes a father at 50, welcomes second child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: See post

Headlines

World's richest man ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Hyderabad Nizam, Musk, Bezos, he lived in...

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

DNA Explainer: Why did India impose ban on rice exports? How it can fuel inflation, lead to grain shortage

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's richest man ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Hyderabad Nizam, Musk, Bezos, he lived in...

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjun Rampal becomes a father at 50, welcomes second child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: See post

Arjun Rampal already has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Rampal has once again embraced fatherhood at the age of 50. The actor has welcomed his second child with girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. He announced that the couple had been blessed with a baby boy. For those unaware, they are already parents to a son named Arik. The little one turned four a couple of days ago. Arjun Rampal already has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019. The Rock On actor shared a photo of a towel with the words, “Hello World,” printed on it, along with Winnie the Pooh on his Instagram account.

Arjun Rampal's baby announcement on Instagram

Sharing the news, Arjun Rampal wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

Check:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Congratulations pour in for the new parents

As soon as the post was up, congratulations started pouring in for the couple.

Actor Rahul Dev wrote in the comment section “Bigg congratulations daddy and mommy.”

Bobby Deol said, “Congratulations dude.”

Divya Dutta shared in the comment section, “Heartiest congrats.”

Amy Jackson congratulated the new parents with three red heart emojis.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ son, Arik

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal penned an adorable birthday wish for his son, Arik. Dropping some cute pictures of the kid on Instagram, he wrote "Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful like you. Love Daddy. #happybirthdayarik."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ relationship timeline

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades met through mutual friends back in 2018 and got into a relationship a few months later. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Arik in 2019.

Arjun Rampal's professional commitments

Arjun Rampal's last release was Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut, which tanked at the box office. Up next, the actor will play a crucial role in Abbas Mastaan's Penthouse. The movie will also feature Bobby Deol. Additionally, Arjun Rampal will further star in the sports action drama, Crakk, opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

Meet Aslam Khan, the multi-talented actor who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters

Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Apple iPhone 15 September launch may be saved by Samsung, LG fails key test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE