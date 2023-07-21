Arjun Rampal becomes a father at 50, welcomes second child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: See post

Arjun Rampal already has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Arjun Rampal has once again embraced fatherhood at the age of 50. The actor has welcomed his second child with girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. He announced that the couple had been blessed with a baby boy. For those unaware, they are already parents to a son named Arik. The little one turned four a couple of days ago. Arjun Rampal already has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019. The Rock On actor shared a photo of a towel with the words, “Hello World,” printed on it, along with Winnie the Pooh on his Instagram account.

Arjun Rampal's baby announcement on Instagram

Sharing the news, Arjun Rampal wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

Congratulations pour in for the new parents

As soon as the post was up, congratulations started pouring in for the couple.

Actor Rahul Dev wrote in the comment section “Bigg congratulations daddy and mommy.”

Bobby Deol said, “Congratulations dude.”

Divya Dutta shared in the comment section, “Heartiest congrats.”

Amy Jackson congratulated the new parents with three red heart emojis.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ son, Arik

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal penned an adorable birthday wish for his son, Arik. Dropping some cute pictures of the kid on Instagram, he wrote "Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful like you. Love Daddy. #happybirthdayarik."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ relationship timeline

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades met through mutual friends back in 2018 and got into a relationship a few months later. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Arik in 2019.

Arjun Rampal's professional commitments

Arjun Rampal's last release was Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut, which tanked at the box office. Up next, the actor will play a crucial role in Abbas Mastaan's Penthouse. The movie will also feature Bobby Deol. Additionally, Arjun Rampal will further star in the sports action drama, Crakk, opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.