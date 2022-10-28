Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV design leaked, to get panoramic sunroof

Image source: AutonetMagz

Toyota is expected to release its new generation Innova Hycross hybrid soon. The prototype has been seen on the roads, and it will soon go on sale in Indonesia as the Toyota Innova Zenix before hitting the rest of the world. The MPV's front end has been redesigned with a new grille, slimmer headlights, and a more streamlined bumper. Chrome accents are heavily used again in the Innova Hycross, but this time the designs are different. The upgrades give Innova a more polished and confident look that increases its visibility in the public eye.

Sometime in the future, the hybrid MPV will be available at Indian dealerships. A preview of the next-generation hybrid MPV has also been released. The next generation hybrid MPV's design has now been shown in a leaked photograph of the vehicle's body shell. Autonetmagz publishes the picture online for everyone to see.

This 3D model of the car's shell shows that the radiator grille up front will be hexagonal, while the headlights take a more minimalist approach. There will be additional definition between the high-set bonnet and the wheel arches. The foglight housings will be joined together around the front bumper. Although the general profile will be the same, the quarter windows at the back will have a new design.

The new TNGA-C monocoque construction, in place of the previous ladder-frame architecture, will be the most notable modification. Because of the raised, floorless nature of the modernised platform, additional interior space will be made available. The length will be measured at 4.7 metres, while the wheelbase will be 2,850 millimetres. Toyota will equip the Innova Hycross with a 2.0-liter gas engine, electric motor, and battery for its hybrid powertrain.

The Innova Hycross will be available with either a 6- or 7-seat configuration. In addition, the six-seat design will have an ottoman with storage. This new iteration of the Innova also has a panoramic sunroof. In addition to the standard safety features like front and rear airbags, keyless entry, and a huge touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, automatic temperature control, and keyless entry are also on the list of possible options