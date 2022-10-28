2023 Auto Expo : Maruti Suzuki, Tata motors, Hero, Mahindra and others expected to join

Representational Image

The Auto Expo is a lavish event that has been held every two years and is known for its ostentation and penchant for big names. It's the country's largest car show, and it's held exactly where drivers dare. However, the outlook is changing. The next Auto Expo is scheduled for January of 2023, and it seems to be lacking attendees.

Once the media days are through, the Auto Expo is packed with events, games, engagements, and showstoppers for both two- and four-wheeled attendees. This in preparation for the anticipated weekday traffic. Therefore, it is essential for manufacturers to have a presence that dwarfs the competition in order to attract customers.

The future of the next edition seems a little bleak, since several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a presence in the nation may decide to forego participating. Not only do big automakers reportedly not have booths ready for this year's expo, but sources also indicate that the same may be true with major bicycle producers.

This is unmistakable evidence that the popularity of car exhibitions is on the decline. The low attendance at these events makes it difficult for the auto industry to recoup the high costs associated with hosting them. The fallout from the chaos the COVID-19 outbreak caused over the world is another possible cause.

Auto Expo 2023: Two wheelers

A massive exhibition of motorcycles is usually a crowd-pleaser at the Auto Expo. To be honest, it doesn't seem that way any more. Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, and Royal Enfield have all decided to skip the event. Neither Harley Davidson nor Hero will appear. This seems like a huge letdown for a visitor and is sure to damper their excitement.

Fewer and fewer fresh electric two-wheeler enterprises are likely to show up, but it's always possible. Manufacturers spend a lot of money to have a booth at the Auto Expo. The logistical price tag is an additional consideration. No, this is not something that can be covered by the lower electric 2W firms' budget. The number of individual e2W vendors displaying just one or two scooters or bikes in the open stall rooms is still likely to be rather high.

Also, READ: BMW G 310 RR receives 2200 bookings this festive season, more than 1000 units delivered

Auto Expo 2023: Cars

As things stand, carmakers will show up with more force. However, unfortunately, not everyone whose names we recognise will be taking part. In the premium car market, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi will all be absent. In addition, Skoda, Volkswagen, Renault, Nissan, and Mahindra are also not expected to participate in the Auto Expo 2023.

There will be representatives from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors, Toyota and Lexus will. MG is also available. This will allow people to see inside BYD. Ashok Leyland, Eicher, JBM, and Isuzu are among of the CV makers who are planning to attend the exhibition. In the next weeks, SIAM and CII may collaborate with manufacturers to encourage their attendance at Auto Expo 2023.