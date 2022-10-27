Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Goa Police inducts bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner SUVs, to help in VIP movement

In the past, when visiting VVIPs required bulletproof transportation, the administration of Goa would rent cars from neighbouring states.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Goa Police inducts bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner SUVs, to help in VIP movement
Photo: ANI

Goa now has two bulletproof cars for use by visiting VVIPs and VIPs. From what can be observed in the photos posted on Twitter, the bulletproof SUVs are both modified Toyota Fortuners. In India, modified bulletproof cars are common since celebrities, politicians, and businessmen all utilise them for their everyday commutes. As opposed to an armoured personnel carrier, a bulletproof vehicle is just a conventional automobile with extra protections. In light of this new development, the Chief Minister announced that the state will no longer need to depend on other states whenever VIPs and VVIPS visit.

"We have launched two bullet resistance vehicles. Earlier, whenever VVIPs used to come (in Goa) we used to hire these vehicles from other states. In 2019, we purchased two vehicles which were sent for bulletproofing process. As the process is completed, we have now handed it over to the protocol department," said Pramod Sawant, Goa's chief minister.

"Now, protocol department can use these vehicles for VVIPs," he said. The government programmes, holidays, and New Year's celebrations in the coastal state attract many very important people. In those days, the administration of the coastal state would sometimes rent armoured cars from other states.

Also, READ: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 spotted in India, may be launched as Hunter 650

Depending on its degree of protection (marked by AR), a bulletproof vehicle may defend its occupants from a wide variety of threats, including pistol and rifle fire, bomb fragmentation, and deflation of the vehicle's tyres.

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.