Goa Police inducts bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner SUVs, to help in VIP movement

Goa now has two bulletproof cars for use by visiting VVIPs and VIPs. From what can be observed in the photos posted on Twitter, the bulletproof SUVs are both modified Toyota Fortuners. In India, modified bulletproof cars are common since celebrities, politicians, and businessmen all utilise them for their everyday commutes. As opposed to an armoured personnel carrier, a bulletproof vehicle is just a conventional automobile with extra protections. In light of this new development, the Chief Minister announced that the state will no longer need to depend on other states whenever VIPs and VVIPS visit.

"We have launched two bullet resistance vehicles. Earlier, whenever VVIPs used to come (in Goa) we used to hire these vehicles from other states. In 2019, we purchased two vehicles which were sent for bulletproofing process. As the process is completed, we have now handed it over to the protocol department," said Pramod Sawant, Goa's chief minister.

"Now, protocol department can use these vehicles for VVIPs," he said. The government programmes, holidays, and New Year's celebrations in the coastal state attract many very important people. In those days, the administration of the coastal state would sometimes rent armoured cars from other states.

Depending on its degree of protection (marked by AR), a bulletproof vehicle may defend its occupants from a wide variety of threats, including pistol and rifle fire, bomb fragmentation, and deflation of the vehicle's tyres.

