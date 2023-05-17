Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Tesla hatchback likely to break cover soon, Elon Musk teases new EVs

Tesla previously teased two new models at its Investor Day in March. "We'll probably make in excess of 5 million units per year of these two models combined," Musk said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Tesla hatchback likely to break cover soon, Elon Musk teases new EVs
Tesla

Tesla may soon launch a new $25,000 hatchback that Elon Musk mentioned in 2020 during the company's battery day. Ahead of the annual shareholders’ meeting, Musk has teased 2 new electric vehicles (EVs) and one of them appears to be the long rumored hatchback.

"I just want to emphasise that we are actually building a new product. We are actually designing a new product. We're not sitting on our hands here," Musk told the gathering at the meeting in Austin, Texas, late on Monday.

"Both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry," he added.

Tesla previously teased two new models at its Investor Day in March. "We'll probably make in excess of 5 million units per year of these two models combined," Musk said.

At the meeting, Tesla's board clarified there was no succession plan for Musk. Musk also said he has no intention of stepping down as Tesla CEO.

"I think Tesla's going to play an important role in AI and AGI and I think I need to oversee that to make sure it's good," he was quoted as saying.

Shares of Tesla remained somewhat flat after the meeting, rising only about 1 per cent in after-hours trading. (with inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.