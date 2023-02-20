Tata Motors and Uber sign contract for 25,000 XPRES-T electric cars

Tata Motors electric car

Tata Motors, today announced it would integrate 25,000 XPRES-T electric vehicles into Uber's premium services. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad will now have access to the electric Tigor sedan via Uber. From this month, shipments will begin arriving at their destinations in waves.

Both Tata Motors and Uber have been instrumental in India's development of electric vehicles. Their services in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad will soon be electrified thanks to the agreement. The signing of this agreement represents a watershed moment, indicating a commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term viability.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, Tata Motors will start rolling out deliveries of the vehicles to Uber fleet partners this month. The XPRES-T EV fleet will be integrated into Uber India's Premium Category service.

Tata is ahead of the competition in the PV and fleet markets because of the presence of more than 50,000 of its electric vehicles on American roads. Both a 315-kilometre (km) and a 277-kilometre- (km) driving range are offered for the XPRES-T EV. The vehicle's high-energy-density battery provides between 26 and 25.5 kilowatt-hours of electricity. They can be charged from zero to eighty percent in 59 and 110 minutes, respectively, while using fast charging. Furthermore, this is crucial for fleets.

Increased productivity and less lost time every day waiting for fleet cars to charge are also benefits of rapid charging stations. The Tigor XPRES-T is an emission-free electric vehicle with a single-speed automatic gearbox. All models come standard with twin airbags and anti-lock brakes (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) for further safety.

By 2040, all of Uber's trips will be completed in zero-emission automobiles, on public transportation, or with micro-mobility, making the company a vital player in the movement towards e-mobility.

This demonstrates the rising interest from consumers and companies alike in ecologically friendly modes of transportation. And those who manage fleets are always seeking for something more dependable, affordable, and environmentally responsible. Timing is crucial for electrification efforts to be successful.