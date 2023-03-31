Odysse Vader electric bike with 7-inch Android display launched in India, priced at Rs 1,09,999

Odysse Vader

Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced the launch of its new electric motorbike Vader. Odysse Vader is India’s first motorbike to be powered by a 7-inch android display and can be controlled by an app and Bluetooth connectivity. Vader motorcycle is claimed to offer a range of 125 km in Eco mode and is powered by the Odysse EV App which is available on Android. Odysse Vader, completely made in India, has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).



Odysse Vader is powered by the newly introduced Odysse EV App. This app comes with connectivity features such as Bike Locator, Geo fence, Immobilization, Anti-theft, track & trace, Low battery Alert among many others. The electric motorbike comes with several exciting new features, new engine technologies and is available in five new colours including Midnight Blue, Fiery Red, Glossy Black, Venom Green and Misty Grey.

Odysse Vader is powered by a 3000 Watts electric motor that has a top speed of 85 kmph. With a kerb weight of 128 kgs, the electric bike features combi braking system (CBS),240mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included an IP67 AIS 156 approved Lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours.

Odysse Vader electric motorbike features a 7-inch Android display, Google Maps navigation, a 18 litres of storage space, OTA update, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple color options - making it one of the most comprehensive e-bike packages available today.

The electric bike is offering a 3 years warranty on battery, and 3 years warranty on powertrain. Odysse Vader will be available for booking Online and across the company’s dealership network of 68 outlets at a booking amount of Rs 999. The deliveries of Odysse Vader will commence from July this year.