HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mukesh Ambani's super-expensive SUV changes colour on live camera, watch video of Rs 5 crore car

The Bentley Bentayga owned by Mukesh Ambani shows different shades of colour from different angles and in a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Amabani owned SUV can be seen changing colour live on camera.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in the country with a market cap of more than Rs 8,04,916 crore. He is the chairperson of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 16 trillion. Mukesh Ambani and his family own few of the most expensive cars in the country. Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Range Rover Autobiography, and other expensive SUVs can be found in the parking lot of a Rs 15000 crore home called Antilia which is owned by Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani is also owner of the one of the most expensive SUVs in India, the Bentley Bentayga. Although the Bentley Bentayga is not any ordinary SUV but to take the car up a notch, the Ambanis gave it a ‘colour changing’ treatment. The Bentley Bentayga owned by Mukesh Ambani shows different shades of colour from different angles and in a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Amabani owned SUV can be seen changing colour live on camera. You can watch the video below.
 

 

In the video, Mukesh Ambani’s Bentley Bentayga SUV can be seen changing colours in front of the eyes. The car doesn’t have a special paint job but a psychedelic wrap. The wrap on the Bentley Bentayga reflects different colours under different shades of lights which creates an illusion of a car changing the colour.

Mukesh Ambani also owns Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a paint that costs more than Rs 1 crore. As per a report by Cartoq, the paint job of Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Tuscan Sun shade owned by Mukesh Ambani costs around Rs 1 crore. Although the Rolls-Royce Cullinan price in India starts at Rs 6.8 crore, the paint job along with 21-inch wheels and a bunch of other customisations increased the price of the car to around Rs 13.14 crore.

