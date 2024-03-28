Twitter
Automobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar 5-door’s rival official teased, new Force Gurkha 5-door may get Mercedes-Benz…

As people wait for news of the Thar 5-door’s launch, the upcoming SUVs rival has been teased by Force Motors.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

article-main
Force Gurkha 5-door
Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country right now and the fans of the rugged SUV are eagerly waiting for the launch of Thar 5-door. The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door has been spotted testing on the Indian roads several times, however the company has not officially revealed any launch timeline yet. As people wait for news of the Thar 5-door’s launch, the upcoming SUVs rival has been teased by Force Motors. Force Gurkha 5-door SUV has been officially teased by the company ahead of the launch. If reports are to be believed, the Force Gurkha 5-door SUV is slated for launch in India by mid-2024.

Force Gurkha with heavy camouflage has been spotted on the roads several times. Although the car is under wraps most of the time, the silhouette helps it to identify as Gurkha. The alloy wheels, side steps and big wheel arches are clearly visible on the upcoming Mahindra Thar rival. Although the features are quite similar to the current model, they look more defined on the 5-door version. The car features a similar boxy design with circular LED headlights, LED DRLs, alloy wheels and a snorkel.

Force Gurkha is powered by Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 89 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with four-wheel drive system. The upcoming 5-door version is also likely to be powered by a similar engine.

