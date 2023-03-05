Mahindra Scorpio-N sunroof leak viral video put to test, SUV parked under waterfall again; Here’s what happened

Screen Grab

The Mahindra Scorpio-N, which was just released, has already made a huge impact in India. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was released only last year, capitalising on the success of the Scorpio nameplate in India for the last two decades while also providing buyers with cutting-edge conveniences and an enjoyable driving experience.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N adds a Sunroof to the lineup, a first for the Scorpio series. Although many Indians like sunroofs for their relaxing effects, some take things too far.

There's a video online showing what happens when you put a white Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV beneath a waterproof: water pours in through the roof and floods the inside. Owner likely attempted to recreate a popular video in which a Hyundai Creta equipped with sunroof was driven beneath a waterfall and a breathtaking video of water cascading on the glass roof was caught from inside the cabin.

Unlike the Creta, though, Scorpio-N began leaking, sparking an online discussion. Although many criticised the SUV's owner for driving it beneath a waterfall, several defended the man for pressing Mahindra for an explanation. Despite the fact that the source of the leaking roof is still unknown, Mahindra has released a video on Twitter to provide an update on the situation.

Mahindra drives another Scorpio-N, this time white in colour, beneath the same waterfall and films it, despite the fact that no water enters the cabin during the shoot. Instead of providing any explanation, Mahindra instead created an obtuse video poking fun at the popular video. Some Internet users have defended Mahindra, like they did in the last video, while others have criticised the company for caving to the pressure of a viral film.

The leak in the Mahindra Scorpio-N might have been caused by a variety of factors. It's possible that the sunroof's gasket or seal has worn out, or that the sunroof cavity has been obstructed. Sunroofs are equipped with drain holes to direct any rainwater away from the cabin and into the hose below. The drain plugs may get blocked with dust over time, allowing water to flow into the cabin.

So, it is quite probable that the sunroof cavity drain hole on this Scorpio-N was obstructed, resulting in the leak. Manufacturers may insist that sunroofs are as sturdy and maintenance-free as standard roofs, but we think there are limitations to the design.