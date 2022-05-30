Hindustan Motors’ iconic Ambassador car to make a comeback with all-new electric model

File photo

The iconic Ambassador car, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, was a usual sight on the streets of India some decades ago. Years after the manufacturing of the car stopped in the country, the vehicle is expected to make a comeback in the market with a technologically advanced model.

According to media reports, Hindustan Motors is planning to launch the Ambassador car on Indian streets once again, but with a twist – the new model of the car is expected to be electric! As the demand for electric vehicles increases in India, it is expected that Hindustan Motors will make its name in the market with this all-new car.

Hindustan Motors is reportedly collaborating with a European electric vehicle manufacturer to release an all-new EV model of the Ambassador car, built for the streets of India. Reports suggest that the two companies have signed a deal for the manufacturing of the car.

It has been reported that at first, Hindustan Motors and its European partner will first manufacture electric two-wheelers in India, and will slowly advance to four-wheelers. The collaboration is expected to be on a 51:49 ratio, where the controlling stake will be with Hindustan Motors.

This new venture by the car manufacturer can put Hindustan Motors on the map as one of the leading automobile companies in the country once again, as the Ambassador car is said to have a great following in India.

During the 1970s, Hindustan Motor’s Ambassador was the most common sight on Indian streets, as the car-making company dominated the automobile market for decades. It was only through the launch of the much-cheaper Maruti 800 that the Ambassador car was dethroned.

Sources said that the manufacturing of the new electric Ambassador car will be done from the Chennai plant of Hindustan Motors, which was earlier being used to manufacture Mitsubishi cars. It must be noted that the last Ambassador car was rolled out in 2014 from West Bengal.

