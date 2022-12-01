‘Girl Power’: AR Rahman lauds daughters Rahima and Khatija for buying Porsche Taycan sports car worth Rs 1.5 crore

AR Rahman daughters' Rahima and Khatija with Porsche Taycan EV

Electric vehicles are slowly gaining popularity in the Indian market and catching on the trend, AR Rahman’s daughters Khatija and Rahima have bought a new Porsche Taycan EV worth Rs 1.53 crore. The swanky sports car is quite popular among car enthusiasts for its performance and features, however the car’s key attraction is its electric powertrain. The car also got the attention of popular Music composers’ family. Taking to Instagram, Rahman revealed how proud he feels as his daughters chose to go green by picking the Porsche Taycan EV as their new ride.

‘BossWomen’, Rahman wrote on Instagram with a photo of his daughters standing along with their Porsche Taycan EV. The registration plate of the car reads ‘ARR Studios’. The colour Rahmans picked for their new EV is metallic blue.

“Our young producers of #ARRstudios spearheading cool Metaverse projects @khatija.rahman @raheemarahman Have chosen to go green with the #electriccar. Be the change you want to see. #bosswomen#girlpower#gogreen” AR Rahman shared on his Instagram.

Launched in 2021, the Porsche Taycan is offered in two body styles - Sedan and Cross Turismo Estate. It shares its underpinning with its cousin Audi e-tron GT. The Porsche Taycan Sedan is offered in four variants – standard, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S – while Cross Turismo Estate is offered in three variants – 4S, Turbo and Turbo S.

The German sports car manufacturer has limited the top-speed of the Taycan EV to 260 Kmph. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. The Porsche Taycan is one of the fastest electric cars in the world.