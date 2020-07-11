Trending#

Vikas Dubey

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Automobile


Centre invites suggestions for safety evaluation of vehicles propelled by hydrogen fuel cells

The hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles shall be in accordance with ISO 14687


Representational Image

(Reuters)

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 07:42 PM IST

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified a draft notification GSR 436(E) dated 10th July 2020 proposing amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989  for the inclusion of the standards for the safety evaluation of the vehicles being propelled through hydrogen fuel cells.

It is proposed to include motor vehicles of categories M and N, running on compressed gaseous hydrogen fuel cell, to be in accordance with AIS 157:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016 (11 of 2016). Further, the hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles shall be in accordance with ISO 14687 till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016 (11 of 1986).

The Ministry has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment, which can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: jspb-morth@gov.in) up to 9th of August, 2020.