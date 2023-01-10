BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India at Rs 57.90 lakh ahead of Auto Expo 2023

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in India today (January 10) ahead of the Auto Expo 2023. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships. The locally produced new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one petrol variant and one diesel variant priced at Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Design

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine comes with chrome-double bars on the BMW Kidney Grille at the front. The standard full-LED headlights are now much slimmer, with clear contours and daytime driving lights arranged in an inverted L shape. The outer daytime driving light elements also serve as turn indicators. The unique character in long-wheelbase guise stems from an extra 110 millimetres of wheelbase and the associated increase in seating comfort and legroom in the rear compartment. Encompassing an exterior length of 4,823 millimetres and a 2,961-millimetre wheelbase, the exterior dimensions of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine outstrip those of any other car in its class.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Cabin

The newly redefined interior offers a modern space with a focus on driving enjoyment. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable seats with sensatec door trim. The modern design of the centre console with galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin’s premiumness. It also features a large panorama sunroof, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Control Display. Occupants can operate numerous car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobiles. Smartphone connection via Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto opens up access to a range of functions and apps. The car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers. The central air vents positioned below the control display are now slimmer and more modern in design.

The M Sport package additionally includes a bespoke configuration for the interior, with features such as an anthracite-coloured headliner, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific seat surfaces and interior trim strips in the new Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish creating a sporting ambience.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Engine

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.6 seconds. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Safety

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.