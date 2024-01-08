Headlines

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

‘Want to start from…:’ MS Dhoni’s old video goes viral amid Maldives row

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, whose personal struggles pushed him to start business, now owns Rs 125 crore company

Meet Patwari-turned-IPS officer, son of a camel-cart puller, who secured 12 government jobs in 6 years

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

7 homemade drinks for weight loss

10 most followed south Indian actresses on Instagram

Top 5 fastest centuries in Ranji Trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan for this reason; adds Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit didn't get...

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

Significance of BRICS expansion and what it means for India

As BRICS expands its membership, the global geopolitical and economic landscape is complex and cannot be viewed from simplistic binaries or prisms. At the same time, it is important not to lose sight of certain geopolitical realities.

Latest News

Tridivesh Singh Maini

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:19 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia formally entered the BRICS+ grouping on January 1, 2024. The five countries had been invited to join BRICS in the 15th BRICS Summit held at Johannesburg in August 2023. Argentina had also been invited to join the organisation but the country’s new President Javier Milei reversed his predecessor’s decision.

Significance of new countries joining BRICS

The entry of these five countries in the BRICS grouping, which was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006 with South Africa joining in 2010, is important for several reasons. Firstly, the combined economy of the new grouping is $28.5 trillion, which is well over 1/4th of the global economy (28%). The combined population of BRICS+ is 3.5 billion people, which is around 45% of the world population. BRICS+ will also be producing well over 40% of the global oil.

Secondly, Russia has assumed chairmanship of BRICS in 2024 and tensions with the west have only increased in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As a result of growing geopolitical tensions with the west as well as the imposition of sanctions on Russia, several countries such as India, UAE, Saudi Arabia which have robust ties with the US have been pushing for de-dollarization -- or lesser dependence upon the US dollar for trade. Only recently for instance, Iran and Russia had finalised an agreement for trade in local currencies. It would be pertinent to point out that there has been a significant rise in non-dollar trade in commodities after the imposition of sanctions on Russia. Putin, in a virtual address to the Johannesburg Summit, dubbed de-dollarization as “irreversible” and “gaining pace”.

In a statement issued by Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while referring to the aims of the BRICS+ grouping, made mention of “the aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trade system, and the pursuit of collective solutions to top challenges of our time.” 

Success of BRICS+ and geopolitical realities

Russia, China and several countries including Iran have been vocally pushing for a BRICS+ currency. It is true that the global geopolitical and economic landscape is complex and can not be viewed from simplistic binaries or prisms. At the same time it is important not to lose sight of certain geopolitical realities.

First, BRICS+ can not escape geopolitical realities.  One important reality is the strains between India and China. That is why the former, while pushing for de-dollarization, has been very cautious regarding a BRICS+ currency. Second, Argentina refused to become part of BRICS+ given China’s domination of the organisation. Several countries will carefully observe China’s role in BRICS+.

Third, while many are dubbing BRICS+ as an alternative to G20, several members of BRICS+ are important members of G20. India held the presidency of the G20 in 2023 and the successful G20 Summit in Delhi. Despite strong differences between the west and countries tilted towards Russia, India was able to ensure a compromise and muster a declaration – the New Delhi leaders’ declaration – calling for an end to the conflict without naming Russia. This was touted as a diplomatic success. Moreover, with Saudi Arabia also an important member of the G20, it can be argued that India will welcome the entry of countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia into BRICS so that they can find common ground.

Fourth, several members of the BRICS+ -- especially India, Saudi Arabia, UAE -- would want to tap the benefits of BRICS+ but not be caught in any geopolitical competition/ wrangling and would be uncomfortable with BRICS+ being an anti-west platform, given their strong ties with the west.

Fifth, in spite of the increasing de-dollarization to write off the US dollar is naive. It still accounts for a significant percentage of global currency reserves. Many countries which themselves are moving towards de-dollarization realise the limits of the same.

In conclusion, while the expansion of BRICS is important in economic and geopolitical terms, it is important to understand the complexities and nuances of the global geopolitical and economic landscape. While the US needs to understand the limitations of the current order and the economic sensitivities of developing countries, Russia and China need to understand that anti-US rhetoric and criticism of the current world order without realistic alternatives are unlikely to draw much support.

 

The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

'India creates yet another landmark' says PM Modi as ISRO's Aditya-L1 reaches destination travelling 15 lakh kms

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE