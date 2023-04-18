DNA Special: How Apple's first retail store in India will change iPhone users' experience (Photo: Apple BKC Mumbai retail store)

Buying a gleaming iPhone from Apple is like a dream. Everyone wants Apple's product to be in his hand. In today's time, Apple's iPhone is a status symbol. The craze for Apple products in India is increasing every day. In view of this growing craze, the Apple company has opened its first retail store in Mumbai's Jio World Mall. This store has been named Apple BKC.

Ahead of the opening of Apple's maiden retail store in India, the company's chief executive Tim Cook arrived in the financial capital on Monday. Cook visited richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's house Antilla for a business meeting and is said to have met other top industrialists, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The Apple's chief executive is all set to continue with the practice of welcoming first of the customers on the inaugural day at an Apple store on Tuesday. Apple's first flagship retail store in India 'Apple BKC' will have every product of Apple.

From the ground floor to the first floor, there is something special in this 20,000 sq ft Apple store. This Apple store has been given a retro look i.e. Mumbai feel. Customers will be able to exchange their Apple devices in the store. If a customer buys Apple's iPhone, iWatch or any other product, then an Apple Store gift card will also be available.

India is a huge market for mobile phones, which is also known to the Apple company. So far, Apple's retail partners have been running third-party stores in big and small Indian cities but were not able to provide the same experience as found in New York's 5th Avenue, London's Regent Street or Singapore's Marina Bay. But now Indian customers will also get the same experience.

With about 60,000 employees in India, the company is manufacturing iPhone 11 to iPhone 14. Due to local manufacturing in the country, the cost of iPhone models has also come down which has directly benefited the customers. It will be interesting to see how the first Apple store in India will change iPhone users' experience in India.

