DNA TV Show: Sting operation reveals illegal business of coaching centres

Operation Coaching revealed shocking information about three coaching centers in Delhi.

In January this year, the Education Ministry issued guidelines for coaching institutes in India. The government had said that the purpose of the new guidelines is to curb the arbitrariness of such coaching centres which provide preparation for competitive examinations. But has this happened? To find out this, Zee News has conducted a sting on three renowned coaching centers.

There is a government rule that coaching centers providing preparation for competitive examinations cannot give admission to students below 16 years of age. However, they are taking admission of students below 16 years of age. According to government rules, any student can take admission in a coaching center only after passing 10th class. But coaching institutes are also giving admission to class 9th students.

Sting operation, Operation Coaching, of three coaching institutes in Delhi revealed shocking data. These institutes are Allen Institute, Bansal Coaching Institute and Narayana Coaching Center.

Zee News' SIT team reached Narayana Coaching Center in Preet Vihar. The center has complete information about the government rules that children of classes lower than 10th class cannot be given admission. But despite this, Narayana Coaching Center is flouting the rules.

When we questioned CBSE on Operation Coaching, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma replied over the phone that all our officials are busy organising the examinations. And we cannot answer in such a short time. In DNA, we have made this eye-opening revelation. Now it remains to be seen whether any action is taken against the coaching institutes which are turning education into a business.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.