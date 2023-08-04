DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

If you are upset after seeing the ground reality of pollution in Singrauli, then sit tight now, because now we are going to tell you some more serious side effects of pollution in Singrauli.

"सीने में जलन, आंखों में तूफान सा क्यूं है,

इस शहर में हर शख्स, परेशान सा क्यूं है।"

This line is often used for the city of Delhi because Delhi is also called the capital of pollution. But now, after seeing this news, your misconception that Delhi is the most polluted city in the country will be removed.

Today, we will take you to a place where the level of pollution is three times more than that of Delhi. This place is the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, which is recognised as an electricity and coal-producing district in the whole country. But now, the dark shadow of pollution has covered Singrauli.

Black Smith, an American organisation that prepares data on polluted areas around the world, has included Singrauli in the top 10 polluted areas of the world. India's Central Pollution Control Agency has also placed Singrauli on the list of the 22 most polluted areas of the country.

According to the report of the National Green Tribunal i.e. NGT, due to pollution in the Singrauli district, people are suffering from many diseases.

Singrauli is such a city in the country, where poison has mixed in the air to the water to such an extent that now even the lives of human beings are at risk. Due to pollution, the bones of the people living there have started melting, people are getting old at the age of 40 and the average age of the people is also decreasing by about five years. The very identity of the Singrauli district has become an enemy of the lives of the people living there. Singrauli is the district of Madhya Pradesh where the largest amount of electricity and coal is produced in the country.

In Singrauli, there are 11 Thermal Power plants, 16 Coal Mines, 10 Chemical plants, and 309 Crusher plants, along with steel, and cement industries. According to the NGT report, 45 lakh tonnes of waste is generated every year from these industries. Out of this, 35 lakh tonnes is only coal ash.

That is, Singrauli of Madhya Pradesh, which illuminates a large part of the country with electricity, itself is surrounded by the darkness of pollution.

In Singrauli district near NTPC, on the border of Uttar Pradesh, in Chilkhatand village of Sonbhadra district, the state of misery is such that leaving every house here, people are in the grip of serious diseases.

These are the side effects of pollution in Singrauli. The people living here are suffering. Most of the population here is still dependent on handpumps, wells, and river water because of this people are falling prey to diseases like fluorosis and cancer.

The land of Singrauli has also been contaminated. People are falling prey to diseases even after eating vegetables and grains grown on this land.

The thermal power plant in Singrauli produces 21,000 MW of electricity daily. For this, 103 million tonnes of coal is required.

Due to a lack of management, liquid fly ash is dumped into open rivers and drains after power generation.

Due to the continuous digging of coal in coal mines, mountains of mud and ash have arisen which can destroy the whole village anytime during

heavy rains.

In the name of investigation and disposal of pollution in Singrauli, a joint high-level committee of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh has been formed but at present no result is visible.

The office of the Pollution Control Board in Singrauli has also become a mere formality.

Pollution in Singrauli is not just in the air and water. Rather, the pollution of negligence in the administration and system there has reached a dangerous level where efforts to deal with pollution are going on only through words.

If pollution could be controlled with big claims, then the name and trace of pollution in Singrauli would have been erased long ago. If still Singrauli is not saved from pollution, then hundreds of people living here will be killed unnecessarily and unnecessarily in the coming years.

Due to thousands of tonnes of chemical waste, ash, and polluted smoke being dumped daily, the underground water of Singrauli has also been contaminated. Here the level of Total Dissolved Solids ie TDS in water ranges from 500 to 700, which should normally be 100.

The amount of Flouride in water should not be more than 1.5 mg per litre but in Singrauli water it is 3 to 4 mg per litre. The amount of mercury in Singrauli water is 0.026 mg per litre, which should be 0.001.

And not only the water, but the soil of Singrauli has also become completely polluted. Here 10.009 mg of mercury is found per kg of soil whereas it should not be more than 6.6 mg per litre.

The effect of this is that people in Singrauli are falling prey to diseases after consuming vegetables and grains produced from the land. And even after drinking polluted water, they are becoming victims of diseases.

According to statistics, in the year 2022, 1836 TB patients were found in Singrauli. While in the year 2023, more than 1000 new TB patients have come to the fore.

And all this is happening because of pollution. But it is a matter of concern that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sitting on the throne of power in Madhya Pradesh for almost one and a half decades, is not worried about the increasing pollution in Singrauli.

But we hope that after seeing this DNA test of ours, you must have understood what happens if the pollution crosses the limit.