DNA TV Show: How is India gearing up to promote Lakshadweep as tourist destination?

Lakshadweep has not been fully developed for tourism. But now, a master plan for Lakshadweep is ready so that it can get the recognition of a tourism destination.

Maldives is a beautiful island, and every year, lakhs of tourists from India visit here. Beaches, resorts and locations of Maldives attract tourists. Till now, Maldives used to be the choice of Indian tourists as the Indian Government had not done much work towards developing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. Although, Lakshadweep is not less than Maldives in any respect, be it beauty or beaches and facilities for tourists.

The government believed that if Lakshadweep was developed completely as a tourist destination, then the ecosystem here would be disturbed. But Maldives misinterpreted it. The island nation felt that Indian tourists came to their land because they had no option. There are a total of 35 small and big islands on Lakshadweep. Out of these, people live only on 10 islands. Tourism is allowed on three islands -- Agatti, Kadmat and Bangaram.

After the Maldives versus Lakshadweep row erupted, many beautiful pictures and videos of Lakshadweep have surfaced. Therefore, very soon Lakshadweep will become an alternative to Maldives for Indian and foreign tourists. Lakshadweep has not been fully developed for tourism. But now, a master plan for Lakshadweep is ready so that it can get the recognition of a tourism destination.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Modi government is preparing to build a new airport and airfield on the Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep. It would be capable of operating military aircraft, including fighter jets, along with commercial ones and India will also get a strategic edge. At present, there is only one Agatti airport in Lakshadweep with a 1.5 km long runway. Due to the short runway, big planes cannot land here. Now, the government is going to build a new airport.

Under the Master Plan, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) will build two Taj-branded hotels in Lakshadweep. One of these hotels will be built on Suheli Island and the other hotel will be built on Kadmat Island. The hotel will have 110 rooms including 60 beach villas and 50 water villas.

At present, foreign tourists can visit only three islands of Lakshadweep after obtaining a permit. Whereas Indian tourists are allowed to visit all the islands. However, after developing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination, foreign tourists can also be allowed to visit more islands.