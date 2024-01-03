DNA TV Show: EAM S Jaishankar talks about India's foreign policy, relations with neighbours

India wants to maintain good relations with China. But for this, there should be mutual respect, sensitivity and common interests.

In an interview with a news agency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a strong message to those countries who conspire against India and try to defame the country. The Foreign Minister also gave a clear-cut message to China on the increasing tension with it on LaC. India always wants good relations with its neighbours. Today, India gave a message to Pakistan that it will not gain anything from terrorism. Neither will its relations with India improve nor will it be able to improve its image in the world.

After Pakistan, China is India's neighbouring country with which India has a long-standing border dispute. India shares a 3,488-kilometer-long border with China, and disputes are going on between the two countries in many places. The reason for this is China's expansionist policy -- to grab the land of other countries. But India has always thwarted China's efforts.

The Foreign Minister also gave a strong message to China today, he said that if China becomes aggressive on LaC, then India is ready to respond to it. Till now, India has not only understood the mind game of China but also tackled it meticulously.

