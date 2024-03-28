DNA TV Show: Analysis on what Delhi court said as it extended Delhi CM Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1

The recent developments surrounding the arrest and remand of Chief Minister Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have brought several significant points to light. Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 led to the ED seeking a ten-day remand, which was initially granted for six days, and later only four days during subsequent hearings. Despite the extension, the ED's progress during the remand period appears limited.

During questioning, Kejriwal's responses were described as evasive, but specific details of the interrogation were not provided by the ED. However, it was revealed that three individuals linked to the case were interrogated, including Manish Sisodia's Personal Secretary C. Arvind, who allegedly handed over documents related to the alcohol policy at Kejriwal's residence. The outcome of Arvind's interaction with Kejriwal remains undisclosed.

Moreover, a statement from a candidate in the 2022 Goa elections alleging funding from the AAP office in Delhi was recorded during Kejriwal's custody, raising questions about his involvement in the alleged liquor scam. Additionally, data from Kejriwal's wife's mobile phone was retrieved, but access to data from four digital devices seized from Kejriwal's house was delayed as he consulted his lawyers before providing passwords.

The ED has also summoned excise officials from Punjab allegedly involved in extorting bribes from liquor traders in Delhi to confront Kejriwal.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, voiced concerns about his deteriorating health and harassment outside the court. During his bail hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, Kejriwal became the first sitting CM to personally argue his case, questioning the credibility of government witnesses and the ED's motives.

The ED claims Kejriwal is the mastermind behind the liquor scam, demanding a bribe of 100 crores, but Kejriwal counters by asking about the whereabouts of the money and alleging a conspiracy to dismantle the AAP.

With the statements of government witnesses turning into accused persons, doubts about their credibility have surfaced. The Supreme Court's scrutiny of ED's investigation in Manish Sisodia's case further emphasizes concerns about the integrity of the ongoing probes.