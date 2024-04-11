DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

Elon Musk's India tour starts on April 22 and this will be the first time that Elon Musk will come to India.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is coming to India at the end of this month, and he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Musk's India tour is also in the news because there is a possibility that he wants to invest in India and is planning to open a Tesla factory in India.

Elon Musk's India tour starts on April 22. This will be the first time that Elon Musk will come to India. Musk has announced his visit to India through a tweet. However, PM Modi and Musk have met twice before this - in 2015 when they met at the Tesla factory in California and in New York in June 2023.

In July last year, Tesla had said that it wanted to build a factory in India to produce EVs worth 24000 USD dollars. That is why it is believed that during his visit to India, Elon Musk can announce his investment plan and electric vehicle plant in India. Indian customers are also eagerly waiting for Tesla car.

Why is Elon Musk's India visit considered so important? In fact, the Government of India has approved the E-Vehicle Policy to promote the country as a global center for manufacturing electric vehicles. Under this policy, if a foreign company invests more than 500 million dollars in India and sets up its factory in India, then the import duty on EV CARS will be reduced from 100 per cent to 15 per cent.

The number of electric vehicles in India has increased continuously in the last few years, and with the arrival of Tesla in India, it is likely to accelerate further.

In 2020, the share of electric vehicles in India was only 0.67 per cent of the total vehicles.

Whereas in 2021, the share of electric vehicles increased to 1.76 per cent.

This number increased to 4.75 per cent in 2022 and 6.40 per cent in 2023.

In the current year, the share of electric vehicles is 7.80 per cent.

The Government of India is emphasizing on increasing the share of electric vehicles...this is not just beneficial for the environment. In fact, it is also beneficial for you because along with the environment, your expenses will also be saved.

The central government is emphasizing on promoting electric vehicles in India and if Tesla company invests in India, then the manufacturing of electric vehicles will also accelerate. Although EV share is already very high in some Western countries

READ | DNA TV Show: Why Nepal wants restoration of Hindu nation status