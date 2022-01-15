DNA Special: How drinking adulterated tea causes cancer, other ailments

Today we have a shocking analysis for tea lovers. Today we want to discuss something important with you about tea. According to a new study, the tea you drink for refreshment can cause serious diseases like cancer.

The Tea Board of India, the Government of India, has issued an advisory asking people to beware of adulterated tea leaves. In India, 80 percent of the households have a practice of drinking tea with milk. You keep hearing the news of adulteration in milk but adulteration in tea leaves is surprising.

The real tea is identified by its leaves, color, and aroma but the tea leaves that get spoiled during production are not considered fit for use. In such a situation, synthetic colors and chemicals are used to make the bad leaves of tea aromatic and change its color, about which the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made strict rules.

Under these rules, tea leaves have to meet a total of 34 parameters and during this time, if any kind of synthetic colours and chemicals are used in tea leaves, then these adulterated tea leaves can give you serious diseases.

Due to this, there is a risk of hypertension. If someone drinks 10 cups of adulterated tea in a day, then their liver and kidney can be damaged. Apart from this, adulterated tea can also cause cancer.

After water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the whole world. The great Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu had described tea as the elixir of life but this study shows that even tea is no longer pure. Therefore, if you also think that a cup of tea will cure you when you have a headache or are in a bad mood, then you can also be wrong. Because tea is considered a 'vaccine' for many problems, now that tea leaf has also been adulterated.

If you like to drink tea, then you should be wary of adulterated tea leaves because adulterated tea leaves can give your body a return gift of diseases like cancer.

In India, 80 percent of people drink a cup of tea after waking up in the morning or during breakfast. According to another survey, 7 out of 10 people in India believe that they drink more than two cups a day. But it is also difficult for these people to imagine that the tea which they consider to be the solution to their every problem, that tea leaf can make them very sick.

It is not very difficult to identify genuine and adulterated tea leaves. You can save yourself from adulterated tea leaves by keeping some things in mind.

It is believed that tea was discovered in China about 5000 years ago. Then Shennong, a mythological Chinese ruler, stayed with his army for some time in a far-flung area. He had a habit of drinking boiled water. While his servants were boiling water for him, some leaves from a nearby tree fell into the water and the water turned brown in colour. But when the emperor drank it as boiled water, he liked its taste and felt very refreshed. It is said that from here the tradition of making tea started in China. In China, it was called Cha.

Today, in terms of tea production, India is second only to China in the whole world. The price of a variety of Darjeeling tea in India is Rs 2 lakh per kg.

Tea is said to have entered India hundreds of years ago through the Silk Route but the credit for formally introducing the people of India to tea goes to the British.

The British were the first to start tea plantations in India in the 1830s but it is also a fact that the western countries did not even see tea until the 16th century. At that time, tea used to be very expensive for the people of Europe, and by smuggling, it was transported to the countries of Europe.

More than 2 thousand tea leaves are needed to produce 400 grams of tea. Although there are more than 20 thousand varieties of tea found all over the world but mainly 6 types of tea are popular all over the world. The first is the traditional tea made by mixing milk and water, after that, Green Tea, Black Tea, Herbal Tea, White Tea, and then Oolong Tea.

That's why we are not asking you to stop drinking tea but just beware of fake and adulterated tea leaves