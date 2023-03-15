DNA Special: After H3N2 flu, seasonal Influenza B virus to wreak Covid-like havoc in Delhi NCR?

It has been three years since the Covid-19 infection first hit India, and in these three years cough, cold and fever have become as common as day and night in India, and more common than that, new variants of the virus have been introduced in the country in the last few years.

After the Covid pandemic wreaked havoc in India, the symptoms of cold, cough, and fever are once against heightened due to the spread of the H3N2 virus subtype of the Influenza the flu. According to statistics, at present in India, 1 out of every 5 patients suffering from cold and fever is suffering from influenza.

The analysis of samples tested by 3 big labs of the capital Delhi has revealed that where in the month of January, influenza B was found in 5% of the patients suffering from cold, cough, and fever, this figure rose to 10 percent in February and 40 percent in March. This means that 4 out of 10 people suffering from cold have this virus.

This comes as the cases of the H3N2 virus are slowly decreasing in India and Delhi NCR, as the Influenza B type of virus now seems to be on the rise. This means that today, not H3N2 but Influenza B is wreaking havoc across the national capital.

According to experts, there are three types of influenza viruses that infect humans; A, B C, and D. Similar to Influenza A, Influenza B occurs in humans and is a type of seasonal flu. The most common symptoms of Influenza B are cough, cold, fever, runny nose, and body aches.

However, it does not turn into a serious illness. Usually, patients recover, but like H3N2, the elderly, children and very sick people should try to exercise the most precaution to protect themselves. While H3N2 might at times get severe, the chances of the same happening with Influenza B are very low.

Influenza B virus is being discussed the most everywhere today, be it OPD of doctors or pathology labs as one out of five cold victims is now suffering from Influenza B virus in Delhi.

Now if you are also suffering from the influenza B virus, then first of all you do not need to worry because it is less dangerous and mild than influenza A, but do not forget to be careful and take medicine with the doctor's advice, which will reduce the risk of a corona-like sickness.

In conclusion, it is not expected that Influenza B will have the same impact as the Covid pandemic, but one must always take precautions and medicate as per the advice of the doctors.

