DNA Special: How UK ending mandatory mask rule, work from home affect the world?

If you are fed up with masks and work from home for the past two years due to Covid-19, then you will be glad to know that in the UK, there is no longer a need to wear a mask and no one will have to work from home. You will not even need to show the vaccination certificate in public. That is, everything in Britain will be like before the Covid-19 period as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended almost all the restrictions.

The rule regarding work from home has also been removed with immediate effect. Students studying in secondary school were also exempted from wearing masks and all the citizens of Britain were told that from January 27, no one even needs to wear a mask in indoor places like clubs, restaurants.

The rule of showing the vaccine certificate in any crowded place has also been completely removed and citizens have been freed from the rules of social distancing.

A lot of people are also surprised at the decision of the UK government because there are still more than one lakh cases of Covid being reported daily. In such a situation, giving people the freedom of arbitrariness can also worsen the situation. But, it is the habit of Britain and other western countries that they decide when and what to do and the rest of the world imitates them. This is what has been happening since the beginning of the Covid crisis.

When the countries of the West decided to impose a lockdown, then other countries also started imposing a lockdown. The countries of Europe felt that there was no benefit from the lockdown, then other countries also got rid of the lockdown. Now that Britain has declared the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, other countries of Europe are also creating an atmosphere that the restrictions will be almost lifted in the next few days. Those coming from abroad have now gotten rid of the rule of showing negative reports of Covid-19 in many countries of Europe. The countries of the West had fixed the quarantine period for 14 days and all the other countries also followed suit. Now the quarantine time in Europe has been reduced to five days and this has also been accepted by all the countries as a rule.

These are the same countries in Europe that completely banned those coming from South Africa in the name of the Omicron variant. Air travel to many countries was also banned arbitrarily. The countries of the West then did not even heed the advice of WHO as they said that banning air travel would do nothing as in many countries of Europe, the Omicron variant had already reached. At the time, the countries of the West did not even listen to the WHO. They have trouble with variants of the virus in other countries, but when a new variant is found here, then they do not take any action.

These countries have kept their standards even in the global pandemic, in which they describe the Diwali shopping crowd in India as Covid-19 super spreader, but they are not bothered by the crowd of thousands in the stadium in Europe's football league match. These countries, which decide everything at their convenience, have decided that there is no need to be afraid of Covid-19 anymore.