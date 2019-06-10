Lawyers' body may go on strike to support promotion of Gujarat High Court judge

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) has decided to convene an extraordinary meeting on Monday against the union government's dillydallying approach in the elevation of senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court, Akil Kureshi, who is presently working as a puisne judge in Bombay High Court, as the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh.

Kureshi was recommended for the position on May 10 by the Supreme Court collegium, which is yet to be cleared by the government. Instead, the centre recently notified the appointment of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha as the acting chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The collegium, along with Kureshi, had recommended the name of Justice DN Patel of Gujarat High Court as the chief justice of Delhi High Court, which has been cleared by the NDA government.

GHCAA president Yatin Oza told DNA that plans are afoot to go on a strike against the Centre's attitude against one of the finest judges of Gujarat and file a petition against the same in the Supreme Court. Oza clarified that the decision on the day and tenure of the strike will be taken up on Monday during the extraordinary meeting.

The representatives of GHCAA, including Oza, had met Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the collegium, against Justice Kureshi's transfer last year from Gujarat to Bombay High Court. However, Justice Gogoi refused to stop the transfer.