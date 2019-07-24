Gujarat to come down heavily on water thieves

A bill proposing amendments to the Gujarat Irrigation and Drainage Act to be brought in Gujarat Assembly will ensure that the wrath of the state comes down on those indulging in water theft and damaging the public water distribution system.

The bill is aimed at curbing theft of water mainly from canals in the state and from the public distribution system. It will also make provisions for punishment for damage to the water and drainage infrastructure.

The bill calls for a punishment of up to two years of imprisonment for those caught damaging or stealing water form the pubic water distribution system. It also calls for a fine of Rs 1 lakh or repayment for the overall loss suffered by the public distribution system, whichever is higher, from those found guilty.

The bill also provides for a fine of Rs 20,000 for units and individuals that seek a water connection for one purpose and use it for another. Illegal connections will also attract a fine of anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000 in the state.

The state also plans to punish those who drain water from bulk pipelines of the public distribution system through illegal connections with a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of 1 to 3 months. The bill will also empower officials to raid a place where they suspect illegal connections or possibility of water theft. The officials will also have the power to immediately disconnect water connections without having to issue a notice in the first place.

The bill also empowers the officials to estimate the loss suffered by exchequer in case of bulk theft carried out for an extended period of time. The state will also set up a Water Appellate Authority to look-over the issues.

The bill will cover not just theft of water from canals, but also any damage to canals and dumping of waste in such water resources. Dumping waste into water resources will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 & imprisonment of 1 year. The bill will also ensure that animals that are sent to bathe in canals are seized, and owners fined.

