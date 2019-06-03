Gujarat: School textbook prices hiked by upto 300%

Moreover, there is a shortage of textbooks of certain standards as not enough copies have been reprinted

The prices of school textbooks in the state have risen by upto 300 per cent claim representatives of parent organisations. They said that there is no reason for the hike in prices as there is no change in syllabus. Moreover, there is a shortage of textbooks of certain standards as not enough copies have been reprinted.

Naresh Shah, president of Parents' Association (Vali Mandal) said that Gujarat State School Text Book is supposed to work on 'no profit – no loss' basis but that is not the way things have been functioning.

"The board is not utilising his total budget. On one hand, it has surplus but on the other hand it is raising prices of text books. Grants are available under various schemes of Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), state government and Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). There is no case for hiking the prices," Shah told DNA.

LOWDOWN Price of maths and science textbooks in Gujarati medium for Class 10 has risen from Rs 180 to Rs 275, while in case of English medium it has risen from Rs 180 to Rs 305



Price of a biology book for class-12 has been raised from 55 to 153, almost three times the amount. Price of textbook of biology-2 has been doubled from Rs 76 to Rs 151. Price of maths textbooks has risen from Rs 188 to Rs 224. Similarly price of books for chemistry has risen from Rs 181 to Rs 257.

"According to the Constitution of the Board, prices can be hiked only if there is a change in syllabus, which is not the case. The hike goes against the mandate of National Education Policy to provide free education, improve the quality of education and improve physical infrastructure," said Shah.

Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the issue has not been brought to his notice but will look into the matter. He added that the supply of many of the textbooks is inadequate even as the summer vacation is coming to an end. These include, Gujarati text book of class-2, environmental science of class-4, social studies of Class 6. "If there are no books, how will the students study?" he asked.