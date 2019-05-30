Gujarat: 11th extension for high security registration plates, new deadline Aug 31

The state government has for the eleventh time has decided to extend the deadline for installation of high security registration plates (HSRP) in old vehicles. The last date for HSRP fitting is now August 31.

The transport commissioner in a release said that this is the last and final extension, and anyone found without an HSRP number plate from September 1 will be penalised.

As per a notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, installation of HSRP is mandatory for all vehicles registered from November 16, 2012. While high security number plates are pre-fitted on new vehicles from April 2019, the old ones that were sold before the notification came into effect have to get these number plates installed.

LAST CALL The extension was to avoid inconvenience to citizens in view of huge rush at RTOs to get the high security number plates installed

Earlier this year, the government had extended the deadline to May 31 after the expiry of the earlier deadline of February 28, 2019.

The deadline was extended six times last year and has been extended four times this year. It was slated to expire on January 31, and then to February 28, with May 31 the latest deadline.

Around 1 crore vehicles across the state were yet to be fitted with the high security number plates.