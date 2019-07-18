Ahmedabad: Teen runs away after being scolded for chewing tobacco

A case of kidnapping was lodged with the Amraiwadi police station on Tuesday after a 15-year-old girl went missing from home. According to the police, the minor ran away from home after she was scolded by her father for chewing tobacco.

The incident took place at Saurashtra Patel Society in the Amraiwadi area on Saturday afternoon. The girl's parents looked for her for three days, before lodging the complaint. The teenager lives with her parents and two sisters, and has just finished with her tenth standard exams.

According to the complaint, around 15 days back, the girl's mother found out that she was consuming tobacco and pan masala. When she told the girl's father about it, he scolded her and forbade her to do it again. However, on Saturday, when her father came home from work, he caught her red-handed, consuming tobacco inside the house and started yelling at her. After that incident, later in the afternoon, the minor ran away from the house.

When the parents realised that the girl was missing, they started searching nearby and even contacted relatives, thinking that she might have gone to one of their houses. But even after three days of searching, the parents failed to find her and finally went to the police station for help.

Inspector RT Udavat of Amraiwadi police station said, "We have lodged a complaint and started an investigation. Primary investigation revealed that the girl used to consume tobacco on a regular basis. When her parents found out about her habit, they scolded her and after that, she left the house. Right now, we are trying to recover CCTV footage from nearby areas to figure out where exactly the girl went and which route she took."

