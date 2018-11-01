Ahmedabad DRI arrests three, goods worth Rs 20 crore seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Ahmedabad in a massive operation, arrested three persons for smuggling lifestyle products of global brands worth Rs 20 crores.

The products were presented as bamboo sticks to be used for making Agarbattis (incense sticks).

Acting on a specific intelligence stating that a Gandhidham based firm in connivance with other members of a smuggling syndicate based at Mumbai and China were indulged in a large-scale smuggling of assorted lifestyle products at Mundra Port by misdeclaring them as bamboo sticks for making Agarbattis, the DRI officials conducted a search.

The search was conducted at the residential premises of the proprietor of the Gandhidham based firm and also a 40 feet container imported at Mundra Port was intercepted. On examination, 474 cartons of assorted branded goods like cosmetics, watches, handbags, belts, lingerie-set, laptop adaptors etc. of various global brands were found concealed behind the 239 bags of item declared as Bamboo Sticks for making Agarbattis.

Nearly 5 lakh pieces of assorted cosmetics, 7,000 pieces of lingerie, 954 handbags, 3,000 wrist watch belts, 4,288 pieces of laptop adapter, wireless headphones, track pants, etc were seized.

Interestingly, officials further revealed that this smuggling syndicate had cleared one more such consignment imported in a 40-feet container in August from Mundra Port which was stored in a warehouse in Mumbai. DRI Ahmedabad thereafter conducted searches in Mumbai and seized 441 cartons of similar smuggled products besides 209 bags of bamboo sticks smuggled in August by the same modus operandi.

A total of more than five lakhs assorted items of various global brands have been seized by DRI, Ahmedabad.

The officials arrested two smugglers, one from Gandhidham and one from Mumbai and produced before the court which has remanded them judicial custody.

Gold worth Rs 52 lakh seized in Surat

The DRI officials have busted a gold smuggling racket worth Rs 52.48 lakhs. Acting on a tip-off that some Delhi-based persons were carrying smuggled gold from Surat to Delhi in white coloured Hyundai car, the officers of DRI, Surat with assistance from officers of customs division, Surat and Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Vadodara intercepted the car at the Vadodara-Bharuch toll plaza at Karjan.

During the search of the vehicle, 16 pieces of gold biscuits, each weighing 100 gram, were recovered without documents showing their licit purchase or import. Thereafter, officers seized 16 gold biscuits totally weighing 1,600 grams, valued at Rs 52,48,000 (market value) along with the car.

CASE CRACKED