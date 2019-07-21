Ahmedabad: Cop booked for asking Rs 10,000 to lodge plaint

A traffic constable posted with the Traffic B division police station was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for asking Rs 10,000 bribe from a person to register a complaint with Police station.

The accused has been identified as constable Sujal Kapadiya. A complaint was lodged with ACB alleging that on July 16 afternoon when the complainant had gone to register a complaint with the traffic police station regarding his father who died in a road accident couple of days back.

During which the accused Kapadiya told the complainant that he will not register a complaint as the accident took place when his father was driving his vehicle on the wrong side. When the complainant pleaded to register the complaint, the accused told him if he pays him Rs 10,000 then only he will register a complaint.

Regarding the matter, a complaint was lodged with ACB and a trap was set by ACB officials on July 19 to catch the 'corrupt' constable. During trap, the constable again asked for the money when he saw the complainant, but after a while when the constable got suspicious that he was watched, he didn't take the money.

But regarding the matter, ACB officials have lodged a case of demanding bribe against the constable and further investigation is on.

DP Chudhasma, Assistant director of ACB, stated that "As the accused didn't accept the money, we have lodged a case of demanding bribery from victim against the accused and later he was also arrested in the matter."

PLOT TWIST

