30 suspected cases of Congo fever reported in Gujarat

Headlines

Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

World’s most expensive car ever sold fetched almost double of Rs 615-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission, what makes it special

ICSI CS result 2023 topper list: Bhumika Singh tops CS Executive exam, check full list here

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli craze sweeps Bengaluru, cops thrilled to meet star cricketer

List of investors in Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Top Virat Kohli records that Shubman Gill can break in Asia Cup, World Cup

Apple's electric bike imagined by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

30 suspected cases of Congo fever reported in Gujarat

The administration which is on high alert is taking no chances with any person exhibiting the symptoms of CCHF

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It seems the deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) has started to spread its tentacles in the state with hospitals in several districts registering suspected cases of the disease. So far, 30 suspected cases of CCHF have been reported in state.

The administration which is on high alert is taking no chances with any person exhibiting the symptoms of CCHF, especially considering the fact that the highly-infectious disease has a high mortality rate of 40 per cent.

According to the health department's deputy director (epidemic) Dinkar Raval, there are six confirmed cases of CCHF in the state and out of them, three have already died, whereas the remaining are availing treatment at isolation wards in state-run hospitals. Raval, however, did not clarify the number of suspected CCHF cases in the state.

The health department sources confirmed that there are around 11 suspected cases of CCHF from Morbi and they have been kept under close observation at Civil Hospital. All these 11 persons are labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, working in a plastics factory.

"We have sent blood samples of all the 11 persons on Thursday and we are awaiting the results. Meanwhile, all the symptomatic treatment is being rendered to them," a health department offcial said.

Apart from the suspected cases from Morbi, three other suspected cases of CCHF have been admitted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar. Health department officials said the suspected cases were in close contact with the woman of Kamlej village, who died due to CCHF on August 22.

Besides the death in Bhavnagar, two other confirmed deaths due to CCHF have been registered in the state so far—one at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Ahmedabad and another at CU Shah Medical College and Hospital in Surendranagar.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's superintendent MM Prabhakar told DNA that two more suspected cases of CCHF have been admitted in the infectious disease ward. One is a 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan, whereas the other case is from Botad. "We have sent the sample to NIV and are awaiting results," the superintendent said.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials said no fresh suspected case have been admitted at SVP Hospital and the samples of doctors and paramedics, who were in close contact with the 75-year-old woman who died due to CCHF, have been found negative. Except for the deceased and two other patients from Halvad, all other samples have tested negative, officials said.

Meanwhile, calls and texts to health commissioner Jayanti Ravi went unanswered.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Haris Rauf takes fifer as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 142 runs in Hambantota

This filmmaker won record 35 National Awards; more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli combined; but never won...

This Deepika Padukone-owned company built her Rs 500 crore net worth; made Purplle, Furlenco, Epigamia profitable

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

17 workers die after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram's Sairang

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE