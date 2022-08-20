Drones, missiles and more in new USD 775 million US arms package for Ukraine

Representational image (Reuters)

The US Defence Department has announced that it would provide a new USD 775 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems.

The package will be sent through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), a senior defence official quoted by CNN.

The package includes:

15 Scan Eagle drones to assist with targeting reconnaissance for Ukraine`s artillery

40 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs) that will allow the Ukrainians to move through mined areas

High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) for Ukraine to target Russian radars

1,500 tube-launched optically-tracked wire-guided missiles (TOW missiles) to target Russian armour

The new package also includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition and 50 armoured medical treatment vehicles.

With this latest package, the Biden administration has now committed over USD 10 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This is the 19th PDA package the department has provided Ukraine with since August 2021.

Announcing the military aid on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration will continue to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country from Russian aggression.

"Nearly six months into the unprovoked and brutal assault on Ukraine, Russia continues its destruction of Ukrainian towns and villages. President Biden has been clear that we will continue to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country from Russian aggression, for as long as it takes," said Blinken.

Earlier, on August 8, US announced USD 1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine to meet its critical security and defence needs amid the ongoing war with Russia.

This latest authorization is the Biden administration`s 18th drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

"It is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority, and this package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment - the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country," a Pentagon statement said.

Since 1993, the US has invested over USD 4.2 billion for the safe clearance of landmines and explosive weapons of war (ERW) as well as the securing and safe disposal of excess small arms and light weapons (SA/LW) and munitions in more than 100 countries and territories.

"The US is the world`s single largest financial supporter of conventional weapons destruction," the statement reads.

In total, the United States has now committed approximately USD 9.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than USD 11.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)