US refutes rumours of ‘foreign conspiracy’ against Pakistan PM Imran Khan amid political crisis

Refuting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim of a ‘conspiracy’ by the US to topple the government in Islamabad, US State Department, for the fourth time, said there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.

Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter, in a press conference on Friday, rejected Imran’s accusations and stated, "Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations."

Earlier, Imran Khan had accused the US of interfering in Pakistan’s politics and plotting to oust his regime through a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. Jalina noted that Washington continues to follow the developments in Pakistan and it supports the constitutional process and rule of law in the country.

"Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are not true," she concluded.

In recent developments, Pakistan's parliament adjourned on Saturday, delaying a no-confidence motion that could oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after his allies blocked a similar measure.

If the no-confidence vote doesn’t fall in the favour of Imran Khan, he will be removed from the position of Prime Minister. It is expected that Shehbaz Sharif, who is the brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, will be the new PM of Pakistan.

It is also being rumoured that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs once the joint Opposition in Pakistan manages to oust embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, the media reported.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while addressing his nation on Friday, lauded India as "khuddar quam" (very self-respecting people) and said that no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country, admitting that both New Delhi and Islamabad do not share a good relationship.

Imran Khan said during his national address, "Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India. I'm disappointed that only due to RSS ideology and what is done with Kashmir we don't have a good relationship.

(With ANI inputs)