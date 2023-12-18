US: Car hits parked SUV in Biden's motorcade during Delaware event

Headlines

IIT Delhi got 'shut for a day': RBI ex-governor Raghuram Rajan reveals how he played a part

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

WhatsApp users to soon get new automatic album creation features, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

Hrithik Roshan fans defend Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye after netizens say it's copied from BTS' Dynamite

10 personal development books for every teenager

Indian egg recipes for winter warmth

Benefits of 10-minute daily brisk walk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

HomeWorld

World

US: Car hits parked SUV in Biden's motorcade during Delaware event

POTUS and FLOTUS emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 am (local time).

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady emerged unharmed following a collision between a car and an SUV, which was part of the president's motorcade, while stationed in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday night.

POTUS and FLOTUS emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 am (local time). FLOTUS entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the pool. 

POTUS then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.Before this, in response to a shouted question about why he's losing to Trump in the polls, Biden says You're reading "the wrong polls.Moments after responding, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters. There was a loud bang and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.

A man walking by loudly said, "Oh my gosh," when this happened.

Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver. He held his hands up and swiftly shuffled back to the van.Before the incident, the pool was allowed to wait outside the van on the street corner next to the building housing the campaign headquarters. 

On a restroom break in the lobby of the building, your pooler could hear people singing a holiday song.They joined the motorcade, which began rolling at 8:09. Potus arrived at the residence at 8:20 pm.The President and First Lady dropped by their campaign headquarters to have dinner with staff.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Watch: Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor's sweet gesture towards flight attendant in private jet wins hearts; video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE