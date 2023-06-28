Titanic submarine: What were the banging sounds heard during OceanGate sub search? Experts reveal

Titanic submarine imploded killing 5 people inside (File photo)

The Titan submarine, which had gone near the seabed to explore the wreckage of the Titanic mishap, had imploded just a few hours after it was launched into the Atlantic Ocean. However, loud banging sounds were heard by the authorities during its search.

While the Titan submersible had already imploded when it had neared the wreckage of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard and authorities from Canada said days after the disappearance that they could hear banging sounds, giving hope that the submarine will be found.

While many assumed that the banging sounds were from the OceanGate seacraft which had already imploded, there are experts who found alternative explanations as to why such sounds were heard at the bottom of the ocean during the search.

Jeff Karson, professor emeritus of earth and environmental sciences at Syracuse University, said during an interview with Daily Mail that the banging sounds could have just been complicated echoes, which bounced around the wreckage of the Titanic.

Karson told Daily Mail, “It’s just not bouncing off of one thing. It’s bouncing off a bunch of things. And it’s like, you know, dropping up a marble into a tin can. It’s rattling around and that would confuse the location.”

University of Sydney professor Stefan Williams also said that these banging sounds could have been made by marine life such as whales and other large fish, according to Insider. However, it has been determined that it was not from the Titan submersible itself.

Earlier, people were assuming that the banging sounds being heard from the bottom of the sea were the people inside the Titan submersible, who were trying to send out a signal to the search party, alerting the authorities of their well-being.

However, the Titan submersible had imploded less than two hours after it had gone down to the Titanic wreckage, killing all five occupants of the vehicle.

