DNA Verified: Photos of Titanic submarine implosion revealed? Truth behind viral photos of OceanGate vessel

Many on social media are posting an image claiming that it is the photo from the wreckage of the Titanic submarine implosion which was reported two days ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

The US Coast Guard confirmed earlier this week that the Titan submersible vessel, which had gone into the deep sea to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, imploded near the age of the ship site on the ocean bed, tragically killing all five people on board.

The Titan submersible, constructed and launched by a company named OceanGate, had reportedly imploded near the Titanic wreck site a week ago on June 18, just a few hours after it had been launched. The implosion of the vessel came to light on June 22.

Soon after the news of the implosion of the Titan submersible broke out, an image of the alleged wreckage of the OceanGate vessel surfaced on social media, showing debris of a seacraft on the ocean bed of the Atlantic.

The debris shown in the viral image resembles the structure of the Titanic submarine, which is why many media outlets and social media users claimed that it is from the implosion of the OceanGate vessel. However, the truth behind the viral images has been revealed.

Fact Check: Viral photos of the Titan submersible fake?

It has been verified that the viral images being shared as the wreckage and debris of the implosion of the OceanGate vessel is fake. The US Coast Guard has confirmed in multiple media statements that they have not released any photos of the imploded sea vehicle in the press.

Using an image search on the viral photo, it was revealed that the image is actually from 2004 and was taken by the Institute for Exploration and Center for Archaeological Oceanography, University of Rhode Island, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Ocean Exploration.

This image from 2004 is of the wreckage of the actual Titanic ship, which sank over 110 years ago. It shows the shoe of one of the possible victims of the Titanic sinking disaster.

READ | DNA Special: Truth behind catastrophic event of Titanic submersible implosion

