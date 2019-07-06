Think before you fight: Angry girlfriend tips Rs 3.4 lakh with boyfriend's credit card!

Sometimes people become witness to situations they have never ever imagined about and such a case happened with a Florida man whose girlfriend used his credit card to pay a $5000 (Rs 3.4 lakh approx) tip to a cafe waitress, just because she was angry.

The incident took place in Florida at Clear Sky Café in Clearwater where a woman paid $5000 tip to the server.

According to reports, the woman was angry with her boyfriend for not allowing her to use his credit card to purchase a ticket for going back home to New York.

Initially, the boyfriend was not ready to lift his hold on the credit card, but once he lifted it, his girlfriend gave a $5000 tip to a waitress working in the Florida cafe.

At first, the woman denied doing any such act, however, her boyfriend threatened her that he would report the case as fraud, the matter unfolded further.

After cops intervened, the woman was arrested on charges of grand theft.

Though the woman has been arrested, it is unclear whether her boyfriend would get his money back, the sum of $5000 paid as a tip by his girlfriend to the cafe's waitress.

Reports say by the time the entire episode unfolded, the cafe had already paid the tip to the waitress.