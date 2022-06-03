Russia to conduct intercontinental missile test next week, warning issued for residents and tourists

(Image Source: Reuters)

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, President Vladimir Putin has announced an intercontinental missile launch next week. The missile will be launched in an area larger than England. However, information about the missile has not been given.

According to the Daily Star report, residents of the Russian peninsula, larger than England, have been warned of the launch of a giant intercontinental ballistic missile. It will probably be launched within the first three days of next week. However, it is not clear which missile and launching pad will be used. However, residents of the Kamchatka region have been warned about the upcoming missile test.

Read | DNA Explainer: How Russia's Terminator tank support system can be a game changer in Ukraine war

On April 20, Russian army tested the Satan-2 intercontinental ballistic missile. These missiles can carry nuclear weapons with them. 10 or more warheads can be installed on this missile. ICBM missiles have a minimum range of 5,500 km. According to the report, the Russian military has also prepared a missile to test its hypersonic 208 ton weapon, also known as the Sarmat missile.

Kamchatka officials have issued a warning to residents and tourists in the area that the missile test will happen relatively soon. Launching can happen any day between June 6 and June 10. "We are announcing the upcoming launches for the movement of people, all types of equipment, aviation flights and tourist groups," a statement from the officials said.

Hypersonic Zircon cruise missile test fired

On June 2, Russia completed the testing of its new hypersonic Zircon cruise missile from the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov. This Russian warship will be the first one on which the Zircon cruise missile will be deployed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Zircon as a unique armored system of the new generation. This missile is 9 times faster than the speed of sound. At the same time, the Russian Defence Ministry says that last week it successfully test-fired a Zircon cruise missile from a ship in the Barents Sea at a target about 1,000 km (625 miles) away in the White Sea.

Kinzhal hypersonic missile

Apart from this, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile was successfully test-fired in March. Kinzhal is a Russian word which means dagger. President Vladimir Putin calls this missile 'Ideal Weapon', because this missile with a range of 1,500 to 2000 km can also drop nuclear bombs.

This missile was first tested in 2018. The Kinzhal missile travels at a speed of 10 times that of sound and is capable of attacking at a speed of 3 km per second.