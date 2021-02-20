First cases of bird flu in humans reported - details inside

The world’s first cases of H5N8 avian influenza in humans have been reported in Russia. The virus, however, isn’t yet spreading among people.

The cases were detected in workers at a poultry farm in southern Russia, and were immediately reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the WHO," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said as per media reports.

"It is not transmitted from person to person. But only time will tell how soon future mutations will allow it to overcome this barrier," she added.

The affected workers at the poultry farm, where an outbreak among birds was reported in December, had mild cases and have recovered.

The highly contagious strain is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans.

Popova said that scientists at Russia's Vektor laboratory had isolated genetic material of the strain from seven workers of a poultry farm in southern Russia, where an outbreak was recorded among the birds in December.

In an email WHO`s European arm said it had been notified by Russia about a case of human infection with H5N8 and acknowledged this would if confirmed be the first time the strain had infected people.

"Preliminary information indicates that the reported cases were workers exposed to bird flocks," the email said. "They were asymptomatic and no onward human to human transmission was reported."We are in discussion with national authorities to gather more information and assess the public health impact of this event," the email added.

The majority of human bird flu infections have been associated with direct contact with infected live or dead poultry, though properly cooked food is considered to be safe.

Bird flu outbreaks often prompt poultry plants to kill their birds to prevent the virus from spreading, and avoid importing countries having to impose trade restrictions.The vast majority of cases are spread by migrating wild birds, so producing countries tend to keep their poultry indoors or protected from contact with wildlife.

Siberia`s Vector Institute said on Saturday it would start developing human tests and a vaccine against H5N8, RIA news agency reported.

(With Reuters inputs)