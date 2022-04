Pakistan's parliament adjourned on Saturday, delaying a no-confidence motion that could oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after his allies blocked a similar measure.

Lawmakers will reconvene at 12:30 pm (0730 GMT), said Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Heavy security has been deployed outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, which is slated to be taken up in the House shortly.