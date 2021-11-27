Omicron strain: List of countries that have reported new 'variant of concern' of COVID-19

The new COVID-19 'variant of concern' named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has created an atmosphere of uncertainty related to transmissibility, vaccine effectiveness, and the risk for reinfections.

Omicron dubbed a "variant of concern" is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease, although experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains.

The variant was first discovered in South Africa and had also since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel, and Hong Kong.

Here are all the countries that have reported the Omicron coronavirus variant.

South Africa

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa with the scientific name B.1.1.529. The new strain of the virus was first reported on November 24.

Britain

Britain detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday. Two linked cases of the new variant have been detected in Britain connected to travel to southern Africa, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday.

Hong Kong

After South Africa, Hong Kong also detected 2 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The country has put a ban on all passengers and flights from South African countries.

Belgium

Belgium also detected the first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday.

Botswana

Botswana has also reported the presence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Germany

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has probably arrived in Germany, a minister in the western state of Hesse said on Saturday, after mutations were found in a passenger arriving from South Africa.

(With Reuters inputs)