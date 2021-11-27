Omicron strain: Alarm in Bengaluru as two South Africa returnees test COVID-19 positive

Amid the rising fear of the third wave of COVID-19 and the new SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 - dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by WHO, two South African nationals have now tested positive for coronavirus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, creating panic among the health authorities over the new Omicron variant of the lethal virus.

The Health Department said that the test results will take another 48 hours to arrive. Meanwhile, both have been sent to quarantine centres, and they will stay there till their test results confirm the new variant.