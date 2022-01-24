No anti-Semitism in India, says Israel envoy Naor Gilon

New Delhi: Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon has said that “there is no anti- Semitism in India, this phrase just doesn't exist.” Both sides begin official celebration of the completion of 30 years of establishment of ties. Anti-Semitism, or discrimination against Jews, has been seen in many parts of the world.

The top Israeli envoy in India explained, “Jews have lived in India for over 2,000 years in total equality and peacefully. As someone who arrived after serving a quite extensive period in Europe, I was very much surprised with how much love and appreciation there is in India towards Israel.”

India and Israel established full diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992. Both sides will jointly celebrate the 30 years of ties his year, ushering in the future with further thrust to this fast-evolving engagement. At a virtual event on Monday, a commemorative logo was launched. The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra and forms the number ‘30’ depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.

A special logo for the celebrations of India-Israel@30 years was unveiled today by Amb. Sanjeev Singla and Amb. @NaorGilon virtually. Happy to note that the logo was designed by Indian designer Nikhil Kumar Rai from NID. #IndiaIsrael30 pic.twitter.com/AiaqKd5scm — India in Israel (@indemtel) January 24, 2022

Calling relations between India, Israel as "exceptional", envoy Gilon said, “the relationship did not start just 30 years ago” as “more than 900 Indian soldiers lay buried in the land of Israel, those who fought during first world war as part of the Indian British army to liberate the area which later became Israel.”

He recalled how the bedroom of Israel’s founding father and first prime minister David Ben-Gurion had a picture of Mahatma Gandhi and how he saw “Gandhi and India as a sister liberation movement.”

Role of the Indian soldiers during the 1918 Battle of Haifa has been well documented. During the 2018 visit of the then Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the name of Delhi's Teen Murti chowk was formally rechristened as Teen Murti Haifa chowk in their honour. The three statues at the chowk in the heart of Central Delhi belong to the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore lancers who were part of the British India forces who helped win the Battle of Haifa.

Indian envoy to Israel Sanjeev Singla was also present at the event. He highlighted how the people of India and Israel are “connected by civilizational bonds, that go beyond trade and economic ties. Jewish people have thrived in India for centuries and, in fact, enriched the composite culture of India.” Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar saved lives of several Jewish children during World War 2 by providing them shelter and care.

Indian envoy said that the large India-Jewish community forms an “organic link and bridge that continues to grow” between the 2 sides. There are approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian origin in Israel who are Israeli passport holders. Majority of them are from Maharashtra (Bene Israelis) and relatively smaller numbers from Kerala (Cochini Jews) and Kolkata (Baghdadi Jews). In recent years, some Indian Jews from the North-Eastern states of India (Bnei Menashe) have been immigrating to Israel.

2022 marks 5 years of a strategic partnership which was established during the visit of PM Modi. He said, “2022 provides us the opportunity to not only look back and take account of the bilateral achievements of the past 30 years, but also of the 5 years when the relationship was put on a qualitatively high trajectory.”

As part of the 30-year celebrations, several high-level visits are planned, including by the new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett. Both PM Modi and PM Bennett met last year on the side lines of the Glasgow summit. EAM Jaishankar had also visited Israel last year.