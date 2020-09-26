Nepal PM backs Indian proposal for common definition of terror in his UNGA speech

In 1996, India had proposed comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism or CCIT but that remains a draft due to lack of consensus at the United Nations in New York.

Nepal Prime minister KP Sharma Oli has extended support for Indian proposal for a common definition for terrorism--CCIT or Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism during his United Nations General Assembly or UNGA speech.

"Nepal condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, or other activities inflicting pain and suffering to the innocent people," he said.

Adding, "We call for an early conclusion of a comprehensive convention against terrorism."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi & external affairs minister S Jaishankar and other Indian officials have from various forums & during several bilateral meets urged world community for the early passage of CCIT.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly for the General Debate in the 75th Session of the General Assembly, on Saturday. He is presently scheduled as the first speaker.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is “ The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.