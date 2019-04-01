Nepal: 35 killed, more than 400 injured as rainstorm hits country

At least 35 people were killed and more than 400 others injured as a massive rainstorm hit several villages in southern Nepal, officials said on Monday.

The storm hit many villages in Bara and Parsa districts Sunday evening, according to the Home Ministry officials.

While 24 people were killed in Bara district, 128 kilometres south of Kathmandu, one person died in Parsa district, they said.

The National Emergency Operation Centre said the injured are undergoing treatment at various health facilities.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed sadness over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the officials said the army and police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Nepal Army spokesperson, Yam Prasad Dhakal said, "We have kept 2 MI 17 helicopters in standby mode for deployment in case of emergency. A sky truck is ready in Simara. Over 100 army personnel have been deployed in the affected areas, rescue operations underway."