Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM invites 50 entrepreneurs to invest in India, hands over Gandhi Peace Prize

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the National Day event held at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign diplomatic visit since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year.

Over the next two days, the Prime Minister is set to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and will also participate in the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the nation, and the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman on his 100th birthday.

In his address in Dhaka, the PM said that both India and Bangladesh should remain united and vigilant to counter-terrorism in the region. "We must remember that we have similar opportunities in the fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, we've similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them," Modi said.

Modi said that both nations have the power of democracy. "India and Bangladesh should move ahead together to progress. In the times of Corona too, we cooperated with each other," Modi said.

Narendra Modi said that he got an opportunity to go to jail for the independence of Bangladesh. "I would like to remind our brothers and sisters of Bangladesh with pride that the struggle for independence of Bangladesh was one of the first movements that I participated in. I must have been 20 or 22 years old when I and my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi also invited 50 entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to invest in India. "On completion of 50 years of relationship between India and Bangladesh, I would like to invite 50 entrepreneurs of Bangladesh to visit India and join our start-up initiative and meet our venture capitalists," Modi said.

During the event, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a part of the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also handed over the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's younger daughter. "It is a matter of pride for Indians that we got the opportunity to honour Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with Gandhi Peace Prize. I also salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who stood with the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in the 'Muktijuddho' (Liberation War). I am happy to see them present at this event today," he added.